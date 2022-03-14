Aumento de combustibles: cómo quedo el precio en los surtidores provincia por provincia
Este lunes se realizó el segundo aumento en lo que va del año en las estaciones YPF.
Este lunes 14 de marzo, la semana empezó con un nuevo aumento de combustibles en todo el país. La suba que se registró en los surtidores de las estaciones de YPF promedia entre un 9,5 y 11,5%. El alza en los precios se suma al que se registró en el mes de febrero que rondó el 9%.
Cómo quedó el mapa del precio de combustibles en Argentina provincia por provincia
- CABA:
- GAS OIL: $104,1
- GAS OIL Premium: $129,5
- Nafta: $110,1
- Nafta Premium: $132,1
Provincia de Buenos Aires
- La Plata
- GAS OIL: $109,3
- GAS OIL Premium: $135,7
- Nafta: $114,5
- Nafta Premium: $139,4
- Mar del Plata
- GAS OIL: $113,4
- GAS OIL Premium: $146,5
- Nafta: $124
- Nafta Premium: $148
- Tandil
- GAS OIL: $114
- GAS OIL Premium: $147
- Nafta: $123,5
- Nafta Premium: $147,9
- Bahía Blanca
- GAS OIL: $112,1
- GAS OIL Premium: $143,7
- Nafta: $121,4
- Nafta Premium: $145,3
- Córdoba
- GAS OIL: $106, 98
- GAS OIL Premium: $131,46
- Nafta: $118,7
- Nafta Premium: $143,05
Provincia de Santa Fe
- Santa Fe
- GAS OIL: $110,6
- GAS OIL Premium: $136,3
- Nafta: $118,7
- Nafta Premium: $141,4
- Rosario
- GAS OIL: $110,1
- GAS OIL Premium: $135,9
- Nafta: $118
- Nafta Premium: $140,7
- Rafaela
- GAS OIL: $112,2
- GAS OIL Premium: $140,1
- Nafta: $119,4
- Nafta Premium: $143,2
- Entre Ríos - Paraná:
- GAS OIL: $109
- GAS OIL Premium: $139,4
- Nafta: $116,1
- Nafta Premium: $139
Precio del combustible en la región del Noroeste (marzo 2022)
- Jujuy - San Salvador de Jujuy
- GAS OIL: $109,1
- GAS OIL Premium: $135,9
- Nafta: $116,1
- Nafta Premium: $138,6
- Salta
- GAS OIL: $109,1
- GAS OIL Premium: $135,8
- Nafta: $116,1
- Nafta Premium: $138,6
- Tucumán - San Miguel de Tucumán
- GAS OIL: $109,7
- GAS OIL Premium: $137,5
- Nafta: $114,6
- Nafta Premium: 139,3
- Santiago del Estero
- GAS OIL: $109,7
- GAS OIL Premium: $138,2
- Nafta: $115
- Nafta Premium: $139,3
- Catamarca - San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca
- GAS OIL: $109,7
- GAS OIL Premium: $173,5
- Nafta: $115
- Nafta Premium: $139,3
Precio del combustible en el Noreste argentino (marzo 2022)
- Formosa
- GAS OIL: $107,6
- GAS OIL Premium: $137,6
- Nafta: $115,8
- Nafta Premium: $137
- Chaco - Resistencia
- GAS OIL: $107,6
- GAS OIL Premium: $137,1
- Nafta: $115,8
- Nafta Premium: $137
- Corrientes
- GAS OIL: $108,2
- GAS OIL Premium: $139,3
- Nafta: $116,4
- Nafta Premium: $139,2
- Misiones - Posadas
- GAS OIL: $112
- GAS OIL Premium: $143,5
- Nafta: $120,7
- Nafta Premium: $145
Precio del combustible en la región de Cuyo (marzo 2022)
- Mendoza
- GAS OIL: $104,6
- GAS OIL Premium: $127,2
- Nafta: $111,3
- Nafta Premium: $133
- San Luis
- GAS OIL: $107
- GAS OIL Premium: $137,9
- Nafta: $116,5
- Nafta Premium: $142,8
- San Juan
- GAS OIL: $107
- GAS OIL Premium: $137,9
- Nafta: $116,5
- Nafta Premium: $142,8
- La Rioja
- GAS OIL: $109,7
- GAS OIL Premium: $138,2
- Nafta: $115
- Nafta Premium: $139,3
Precio del combustible en la Patagonia (marzo 2022)
- La Pampa - Santa Rosa
- GAS OIL: $104,2
- GAS OIL Premium: $135,8
- Nafta: $95,8
- Nafta Premium: $118,8
- Neuquén
- GAS OIL: $105,7
- GAS OIL Premium: $132,3
- Nafta: $92
- Nafta Premium: $113,7
- Río Negro - Viedma
- GAS OIL: $105,7
- GAS OIL Premium: $132,8
- Nafta: $94,6
- Nafta Premium: $113,7
- Chubut - Rawson
- GAS OIL: $106,1
- GAS OIL Premium: $132,8
- Nafta: $92,5
- Nafta Premium: $119,5
- Santa Cruz - Río Gallegos
- GAS OIL: $105,8
- GAS OIL Premium: $127,8
- Nafta: $88,2
- Nafta Premium: $119,3
- Tierra del Fuego - Ushuaia
- GAS OIL: $94,5
- GAS OIL Premium: $123,3
- Nafta: $88,2
- Nafta Premium: $106,9
*Datos obtenidos del Ministerio de Energía y Minería de la Nación, salvo Ushuaia (Surenio.com.ar)