Loeb dominó en la cuarta etapa del Dakar; Kevin Benavides fue tercero en Motos y Andújar saltó a la punta en Quads

There was some brilliant action across all classes on Stage 4 with 🏍 @nachocornejo11 and 🚗 @SebastienLoeb amongst the big winners 👏



Check out extended highlights presented by@aramco from today's stage and much more on https://t.co/hdvDTsXoIl#Dakar2024 pic.twitter.com/ffzxGp4Npe