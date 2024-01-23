Vía Streaming / Películas

Premios Oscar 2024: todos los nominados

Llega una nueva ceremonia de los famosos galardones, otorgados por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. La lista completa de los competidores.

Cielo Maguna
martes, 23 de enero de 2024

Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024.
Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024. Foto: web

Este 23 de enero se dio a conocer, finalmente, la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024. Se trata de los mayores galardones dentro del cine de industria, por lo que el mundo entero desea saber quiénes competirán en cada categoría.

En la edición anterior la película Todo a la vez en todas partes fue la estrella. Por su parte, Argentina dijo presente con la aclamada Argentina, 1985. En esta oportunidad, nuestro país quedo fuera de juego, aunque estuvo en carrera con la fantástica Los Delincuentes de Rodrigo Moreno.

Hoy se conocieron la lista de nominadas a los Premios Óscar
De todas formas, La sociedad de la nieve de J. A. Bayona obtuvo dos nominaciones, Mejor película de habla no inglesa y Mejor maquillaje y peluquería, y cuenta con la mayoría de actores argentinos en su reparto, con excepción del uruguayo Enzo Vogrincic.

Todos los nominados

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Guion Original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Live

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor canción original

  • “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
  • “I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
  • “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Mejor banda sonora original

  • American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
  • Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
  • Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor largometraje documental

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor largometraje internacional

  • Io Capitano (Italy)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society of the Snow (Spain)
  • The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Mejor película de animación

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor montaje

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor sonido

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla: Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
  • Napoleon

Mejor actor principal

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
  • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz protagonista

  • Annette Bening (Nyad)
  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
  • Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Mejor fotografía

  • El Conde (Edward Lachman)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
  • Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
  • Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
  • Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Mejor Dirección

  • Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Mejor película

