Rally Dakar: a tres días del final, Sainz y Loeb se baten por la gloria

🏁 Stage 9️⃣ - Trucks 🚚



Provisional top 3:

🥇 Gert Huzink

🥈 Martin Macik

🥉 Ales Loprais



Gert Huzink wins the day’s special at the wheel of his hybrid Renault, beating Macik by 1'32" and Loprais by 4'37".



See the full results and standings here 👉https://t.co/fYY9fDoxbW… pic.twitter.com/ziFxsoYllq