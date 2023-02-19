Murió el actor estadounidense Richard Belzer, de La ley y el orden.

Murió el actor estadounidense Richard Belzer, conocido por interpretar a John Munch en la icónica serie La ley y el orden.

Fue la comediante Laraine Newman, quien se encargó de dar la noticia mientras que The Hollywood Reporter la confirmó.

El actor venía atravesando un grave estado de salud y murió en su casa ubicada en Bozouls, Francia, a los 78 años.

“Estoy tan triste de saber del fallecimiento de Richard Belzer. Quería mucho a este chico. Fue uno de mis primeros amigos cuando llegué a Nueva York para hacer SNL. Solíamos salir a cenar todas las semanas en Sheepshead Bay para comer langosta. Una de las personas más divertidas que existen. Un maestro en trabajo de la multitud. RIP querido” expresó Laraine Newman, quien fue compañera del actor y comediante en el exitoso programa Saturday Night Live.

The Groove Tube

Fame

Café Flesh

Author! Author!

Night Shift

Scarface

Likely Stories, Vol. 3

America

Charlie Barnett’s Terms of Enrollment

Flicks

The Wrong Guys

Freeway

The Big Picture

Fletch Lives

The Bonfire of the Vanities

The Flash II: Revenge of the Trickster

Missing Pieces

Off and Running

Flash III: Deadly Nightshade

Mad Dog and Glory

Dangerous Game

North

The Puppet Masters

Not of this Earth

Girl 6

A Very Brady Sequel

Get on the Bus

The Bar Channel

Species II

Jump

Copy That

BelzerVizion

Polish Bar

Santorini Blue