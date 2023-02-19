Murió el actor estadounidense Richard Belzer, de La ley y el orden.

La noticia fue confirmada por The Hollywood Reporter.
Murió el actor estadounidense Richard Belzer, conocido por interpretar a John Munch en la icónica serie La ley y el orden.
Fue la comediante Laraine Newman, quien se encargó de dar la noticia mientras que The Hollywood Reporter la confirmó.
El actor venía atravesando un grave estado de salud y murió en su casa ubicada en Bozouls, Francia, a los 78 años.
“Estoy tan triste de saber del fallecimiento de Richard Belzer. Quería mucho a este chico. Fue uno de mis primeros amigos cuando llegué a Nueva York para hacer SNL. Solíamos salir a cenar todas las semanas en Sheepshead Bay para comer langosta. Una de las personas más divertidas que existen. Un maestro en trabajo de la multitud. RIP querido” expresó Laraine Newman, quien fue compañera del actor y comediante en el exitoso programa Saturday Night Live.
¿En qué películas actuó Richard Belzer?
- The Groove Tube
- Fame
- Café Flesh
- Author! Author!
- Night Shift
- Scarface
- Likely Stories, Vol. 3
- America
- Charlie Barnett’s Terms of Enrollment
- Flicks
- The Wrong Guys
- Freeway
- The Big Picture
- Fletch Lives
- The Bonfire of the Vanities
- The Flash II: Revenge of the Trickster
- Missing Pieces
- Off and Running
- Flash III: Deadly Nightshade
- Mad Dog and Glory
- Dangerous Game
- North
- The Puppet Masters
- Not of this Earth
- Girl 6
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Get on the Bus
- The Bar Channel
- Species II
- Jump
- Copy That
- BelzerVizion
- Polish Bar
- Santorini Blue
- Gilbert
¿En qué series actuó Richard Belzer?
- Saturday Night Live
- Sesame Street
- The Richard Belzer Show
- Moonlighting
- Miami Vice
- Tattingers
- The Flash
- Monsters
- Human Target
- Homicide: Life on the Street
- Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
- Nurses
- Bandit Bandit
- Hart to Hart: Crimes of the Hart
- Prince for a Day
- The Invaders
- Deadly Pursuits
- Law & Order
- The X-Files
- Richard Belzer: Another Lone Nut
- When Cars Attack
- E! True Hollywood Story
- Elmopalooza
- Mad About You
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Homicide: The Movie
- The Beat
- South Park
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- Law & Order: Trial by Jury
- Arrested Development
- The Wire
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Comedy Central Roast of Joan Rivers
- America Declassified
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt