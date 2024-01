Dakar: Sainz sale a defender su liderazgo en la segunda parte de la etapa maratón

The first day of a gruelling 48 hour chrono stage in the Empty Quarter;



Hundreds of KMs of dunes began to take a real toll on the competitors 🏍🚗🚚🛠⚙️



Check out the extended highlights presented by @aramco from Stage 6A 📺 https://t.co/iCmGHaPtyL #Dakar2024 pic.twitter.com/di7pQkPSYn