Dakar: Loeb al ataque, a cinco etapas del final

Confirmation of the day's results in the Bikes category with @nachocornejo11 winning another stage and his @RallyTeamHRC colleague @rickyB357 still on top overall... by a one second margin! 🏁



See the full results and standings here 👉https://t.co/fYY9fDnZmo#Dakar2024 pic.twitter.com/oRpGSuZ5oT