Dakar 2023: Loeb ganó la antepenúltima etapa, Al-Attiyah siempre adelante con Toyota

🏁 Stage 1️⃣2️⃣ - Bikes 🏍



🏆 Third of stage 12, @tobyprice87 took the lead in the overall bike classification. He is now followed by @skylerhowes110 and @kmbenavides.



Provisional top 3 overall:

🥇 Toby Price

🥈 Skyler Howes (+28'')

🥉 Kevin Benavides (2'40'')#Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/i6AaRRtX0t