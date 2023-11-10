Premios Grammy 2024: quiénes son los nominados

Este viernes se realizó el anuncio de las nominaciones para la 67ª edición anual de los Premios Grammy para el año 2024. Con SZA liderando la lista con nueve nominaciones, la diversidad y la calidad de la música del último año han sido reconocidas y celebradas.

La destacada artista SZA se destaca como la principal nominada, consolidando su impacto en la industria musical con nueve nominaciones en diversas categorías. Entre los nombres clave que la acompañan se encuentran Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét y Billie Eilish. Todos ellos competirán en la prestigiosa categoría de “Grabación del Año”, lo que promete una competencia feroz y emocionante, además de muy marcada por la presencia femenina.

La ceremonia de premiación está programada para el 4 de febrero de 2024, y Los Ángeles será el epicentro de la música y la celebración de los logros sobresalientes en la industria. La fecha señalada marcará un hito importante para los nominados y fanáticos por igual, ya que se honra y reconoce el talento que ha definido el panorama musical en los últimos doce meses.

Grabación del año

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

Disco del año

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

Canción del año

“What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbiethe Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

Mejor Artista Nuevo

The War and Treaty

Productor del año (no clásico)

Compositor del año (no clásico)

Mejor actuación solista pop

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

Mejor actuación dúo/grupo pop

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor grabación pop dance

Mejor disco de rock

“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters

Mejor performance música alternativa

Mejor disco de música alternativa

“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

Mejor performance R&B

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

Mejor disco R&B

“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones

Mejor performance rap melódico

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

Mejor disco de jazz alternativo

“Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry

Mejor performance solista country

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

Mejor disco country

“Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini

Mejor disco de pop latino

Mejor disco de música urbana

Mejor disco de música africana

Mejor disco de banda sonora

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

Mejor canción de película

“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)