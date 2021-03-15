Los premios Oscar 2021 anunciaron a sus nominados en las diferentes categorías para su ceremonia número 93, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo 25 de abril. Los encargados de leer los nombres de los candidatos y candidatas al famoso galardón fueron Priyanka Chopra y su esposo Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra fueron los encargados de dar a conocer los nombres de los nominados.

Este año, la Academia hizo una excepción permitiendo que las producciones que se hayan estrenado vía streaming puedan competir. Aquí el listado completo de nominados a los Oscar 2021:

Mejor película

- The Father

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Mank

- Minari

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor director

- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

- David Fincher, Mank

- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actriz protagónica

- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

- Frances McDormand, Nomadland

- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actor protagónico

Chadwick Boseman (Foto: Los Angeles Times)

- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

- Anthony Hopkins, The Father

- Gary Oldman, Mank

- Steven Yeun, Minari

Mejor actor de reparto

- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

- Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah

Mejor actriz de reparto

Olivia Colman, la reconocida actriz de "The Crown", está nominada por "The Father". (Netflix)

- Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

- Olivia Colman, “The Father”

- Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

- Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Mejor fotografía

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Mank

- News of the World

- Nomadland

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor película internacional

- “Another Round” (Dinamarca)

- “Better Days” (Hong Kong)

- “Collective” (Rumania)

- “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez)

- “¿Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia)

Película de animación

La película animada "Soul" es una de las nominadas.

- Onward

- Over the Moon

- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

- Soul

- Wolfwalkers

Diseño de vestuario

- “Emma”

- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

- “Mank”

- “Mulan”

- “Pinocchio”

Mejor documental

- Collective

- Crip Camp

- The mole agent

- My octopus teacher

- Time

Mejor cortometraje documental

- Colette

- A concerto is a conversation

- Do not split

- Hunger Ward

- A love song for Latasha

Maquillaje y peinado

Anya Taylor- Joy es la protagonista de la película "Emma".

- “Emma”

- Hillbilly Elegy

- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

- Mank

- Pinocchio

Mejor canción original

- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: “The Story of Fire Saga”

- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

- “lo Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead

- Speak Now, One Night in Miami

- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Diseño de producción

- The Father

- Ma Rainey’s black bottom

- Mank

- News of the world

- Tenet

Mejor edición

- The Father

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor guión original

- Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas y Kenny Lucas)

- Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

- Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

- Sonido del metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder y Darius Marder)

- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Mejor guión adaptado

- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja y Dan Swimer)

- “The Father” (Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller)

- “Nomadland” (Chloé Zhao)

- “One Night in Miami” (Kemp Powers)

- “The White Tiger” (Ramin Bahrani)

Mejores efectos especiales

La película dirigida y protagonizada por George Clooney está nominada a efectos especiales.

- Love and Monsters

- The Midnight Sky

- Mulan

- The One and Only Ivan

- Tenet

Mejor película corta de animación

- “Burrow”

- “Genius Loci”

- “If Anything Happens I Love You”

- “Opera”

- “Yes People”

Mejor película corta de acción real

- “Feeling Through”

- “The Letter Room”

- “The Present”

- “Two Distant Strangers”

- “White Eye”

Mejor banda sonora

- “Da 5 Bloods”

- “Mank”

- “Minari”

- “News of the World”