Premios Oscar 2021: quiénes son los nominados por categoría
Los nombres de los ganadores se darán a conocer el próximo 25 de abril. Muchas de las películas se pueden ver a través de plataformas de streaming.
Los premios Oscar 2021 anunciaron a sus nominados en las diferentes categorías para su ceremonia número 93, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo 25 de abril. Los encargados de leer los nombres de los candidatos y candidatas al famoso galardón fueron Priyanka Chopra y su esposo Nick Jonas.
Este año, la Academia hizo una excepción permitiendo que las producciones que se hayan estrenado vía streaming puedan competir. Aquí el listado completo de nominados a los Oscar 2021:
Mejor película
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz protagónica
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actor protagónico
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Mejor actor de reparto
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman, “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
- Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Mejor fotografía
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor película internacional
- “Another Round” (Dinamarca)
- “Better Days” (Hong Kong)
- “Collective” (Rumania)
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez)
- “¿Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia)
Película de animación
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Diseño de vestuario
- “Emma”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “Mulan”
- “Pinocchio”
Mejor documental
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The mole agent
- My octopus teacher
- Time
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Colette
- A concerto is a conversation
- Do not split
- Hunger Ward
- A love song for Latasha
Maquillaje y peinado
- “Emma”
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Mejor canción original
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: “The Story of Fire Saga”
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- “lo Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Diseño de producción
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Mank
- News of the world
- Tenet
Mejor edición
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor guión original
- Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas y Kenny Lucas)
- Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
- Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
- Sonido del metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder y Darius Marder)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Mejor guión adaptado
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja y Dan Swimer)
- “The Father” (Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller)
- “Nomadland” (Chloé Zhao)
- “One Night in Miami” (Kemp Powers)
- “The White Tiger” (Ramin Bahrani)
Mejores efectos especiales
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Mejor película corta de animación
- “Burrow”
- “Genius Loci”
- “If Anything Happens I Love You”
- “Opera”
- “Yes People”
Mejor película corta de acción real
- “Feeling Through”
- “The Letter Room”
- “The Present”
- “Two Distant Strangers”
- “White Eye”
Mejor banda sonora
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “News of the World”