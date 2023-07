Pechito López: “Hicimos un trabajo fantástico”

The 6 Hours of Monza done and dusted! Victory for our car #7 and P4 for car #8. Here’s the reaction of @kamuikobayashi ! 🏆#GoHyper #ToyotaGAZOORacing #GR010HYBRID #PushingTheLimitsForBetter #WEC #6HMonza pic.twitter.com/ImNWFaYyH5