Premios Oscar 2023: uno por uno, todos los nominados.

“Argentina, 1985″ compite por el galardón a “Mejor película extranjera” en esta edición número 95.
Llegaron los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023 con la gran ilusión para Argentina, 1985, quien compite por el galardón a “Mejor Película extranjera” y que podría traer el tercero de estos premios al país el próximo 12 de marzo.
Por su parte, la película “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” encabeza las nominaciones con 11 categorías, siendo una de ellas la de “Mejor Película”. Otras de las grandes favoritas para llevarse varias estatuillas son Sin novedades en el frente y Pinoccio de Guillermo del Toro.
Todos los nominados a los premios Oscar 2023
MEJOR PELÍCULA:
- Ellas hablan, de Sarah Polley
- Los Fabelman, de Steven Spielberg
- TÁR, de Todd Field
- Sin novedades en el frente.
- Almas en pena de Inisherin, de Martin McDonagh
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo, de Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Daniels
- El triángulo de la tristeza, de Ruben Östlund
- Elvis, de Baz Luhrmann
- Avatar: El sentido del agua, de James Cameron
- Top Gun: Maverick, de Joseph Kosinski
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Martin McDonaugh
- Steven Spielberg
- Robert Ostlund
- Los Daniels
- Todd Field
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Living
- Glass Onion
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Ellas hablan
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- El triángulo de la tristeza
- Almas en pena de Inisherin
- Todo a la vez en todas partes
- Los Fabelmans
- Tár
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Ana de Armas, por Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, por To Leslie
- Michelle Yeoh, por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Cate Blanchett, por TÁR
- Michelle Williams, por Los Fabelman
MEJOR ACTOR
- Brendan Fraser, por La ballena (The Whale)
- Colin Farrell, por Almas en pena de Inisherin
- Bill Nighy, por Living
- Paul Mescal, por Aftersun
- Austin Butler, por Elvis
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Angela Bassett, por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, por Almas en pena de Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Stephenie Shu, por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Hong Chau, por La ballena
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Ke Huy Quan, por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Brendan Gleeson, por Almas en pena de Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, por Almas en pena de Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch, por Los Fabelman
- Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Red
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- El gato con botas: el último deseo
- The sea beast
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- ‘Naatu Naatu’, de RRR
- ‘This is a live’, de Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- ‘Hold my hand’, de Top Gun: Maverick
- ‘Applause’, de Tell It Like a Woman
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Babylon
- Los Fabelmans
- Almas en pena de Inisherin
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Argentina, 1985, de Argentina
- Sin novedad en el frente, de Alemania
- Close, de Bélgica
- The quiet girl, de Irlanda
- EO, de Polonia
MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN
- An Irish Goodbye, de Tom Berkeley y Ross White
- Le Pupille, de Alice Rohrwacher
- The Red Suitcase, de Cyrus Neshvad
- Ivalu, de Anders Walter
- Night Ride
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- The elephant whispers
- The Martha Mitchell Effect, de Anne Alvergue
- How do you measure a year?
- Houlout
- Stranger at the gate
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, de Peter Baynton
- The Flying Sailor, de Wendy Tilby y Amanda Forbis
- Ice Merchants, de João Gonzalez
- My year of dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It, de Lachlan Pendragon
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- All That Breathes, de Shaunak Sen
- Fire of Love, de Sara Dosa
- Navalny, de Daniel Roher
- All the beauty and the blodshet
- A house made of splinters
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El sentido del agua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Los Fabelman
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Elvis
- El viaje a París de la señora Harris
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Elvis
- El imperio de la luz
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Bardo
- Tár
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El sentido del agua
- The Batman
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Black Panther: Wakandaforever
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Almas en pena de Inisherin
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Tár
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Black Panther: Wanda forever
- La ballena
MEJOR SONIDO
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El sentido del agua
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick