El Six Days de Enduro fue todo un éxito

🏆🏆🏆 The 97th #𝟔𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬®️ has drawn to an exciting close today!



🇺🇸 taking the World Trophy AND Women’s World Trophy

🇫🇷 crowned Junior World Trophy winners.



𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 ➡️ https://t.co/4NAKiR0t24#FIM | @NOCO | #ISDE | #Enduro | @FIM_live