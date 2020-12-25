El martes empieza el pago del 20% a los empleados públicos
viernes, 25 de diciembre de 2020
Así lo informó la ministra de Gobierno y Justicia, Carolina Vargas Aignasse.
La ministra de Gobierno y Justicia, Carolina Vargas Aignasse, anunció que el 29 de diciembre los trabajadores sanitarios y de seguridad podrán cobrar el 20% de sus haberes de diciembre para continuar con el pago del beneficio al resto del personal los próximos días.
“Una buena noticia es poder anunciar que después de las gestiones impulsadas por el gobernador Juan Manzur ante el Ministerio de Economía de la Nación del pago del 20% correspondiente a diciembre que iniciará el 28 de diciembre –se hace efectivo el día posterior- con Salud y Seguridad para culminar el 30 de diciembre”, detalló Vargas Aignasse.
Compartimos el cronograma completo:
- 29 de diciembre
- SISTEMA PROVINCIAL DE SALUD (SI.PRO.SA.)
- SEGURIDAD ( Dpto. Gral. de Policia-Direc. Gral. de Institutos Penales)
- INSTITUTO PROVINCIAL DE LA VIVIENDA
- 30 de diciembre
- ADMINISTRACION CENTRAL
- DEFENSORIA DEL PUEBLO
- COMUNAS RURALES
- HONORABLE TRIBUNAL DE CUENTAS
- TRIBUNAL FISCAL DE APELACION
- PODER LEGISLATIVO
- 31 de diciembre
- PODER JUDICIAL (Ctro. Jud. Concepción-Ctro. Judicial Monteros- Corte Suprema de Just.-Just. Paz Legal)
- MINISTERIO PÚBLICO FISCAL
- MINISTERIO PUPILAR Y DE LA DEFENSA
- MUNICIPIOS DEL INTERIOR
- DIRECCION RECURSOS HIDRICOS
- ENTE AUTARQUICO TUCUMAN TURISMO
- INSTITUTO PROVINCIAL ACCION COOPERATIVA Y MUTUAL (I.P.A.C.Y.M.)
- SERVICIO PROVINCIAL DE AGUA POTABLE Y SANEAMIENTO (S.E.P.A.P.Y.S.)
- ENTE UNICO DE REG.DE SERVIC.PUB.PCIAL. (E.R.S.E.P.T.)
- ENTE CULTURAL DE TUCUMAN
- INSTITUTO DESARROLLO PRODUCTIVO
- ENTE INFRAESTRUCTURA COMUNITARIA
- INST.PROMOCION DEL AZUCAR Y ALCOHOL
- ENTE AUTARQUICO TEATRO MERDEDES SOSA
- DIRECCION PROVINCIAL DE VIALIDAD (D.P.V.)